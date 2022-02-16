Dubai named third-safest city for solo female travellers

Dubai has been named the third-safest city for solo female travellers in a study from travel insurance website InsureMyTrip.

According to the site, 84 per cent of solo travellers are women. So to cater to them, a study was conducted to find out which places are the safest for this demographic of holidaymaker.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe while travelling. At InsureMyTrip we strive to take the worry out of travel, because it should be fun,” said Suzanne Marrow, senior vice president at InsureMyTrip. “We hope this study empowers more women to travel, with or without a companion.”

Scroll through the gallery above to see where the top five safest cities are.

InsureMyTrip used the most recent available data on each city for categories such as “feeling safe walking alone at night” and “absence of attacks” to rank major cities around the world out of 10.

Read More Going it alone: The safest countries to visit as a solo traveller

Madinah in Saudi Arabia was found to be the safest, with an overall score of 10 out of 10, while Thailand’s Chiang Mai came in second with a score of 9.06, followed closely by Dubai, which scored 9.04. Rounding out the top five were Kyoto, Japan (9.02) and Macau, China (8.75).

“Overall Dubai has a very low crime rate and is considered a safe place to travel as a woman, with the majority of public transport in Dubai offering a ‘women’s only section’. It should be noted that it’s essential to research Dubai’s laws and strict dress code ahead of visiting, as women are required to dress modestly when in public areas,” cited the study.

The top five safest cities for female solo travellers

Madinah, Saudi Arabia, 10 out of 10 Chiang Mai, Thailand, 9.06 out of 10 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9.04 out of 10 Kyoto, Japan, 9.02 out of 10 Macau, China, 8.75 out of 10

When examining the cities with the lowest safety rating, South Africa’s Johannesburg ranked zero out of 10. High crime rates were a large factor in the overall safety rating. The number for “feeling safe walking home at night” was also affected by the country’s dim street lighting.

Paris — one of the most visited cities in the world — also ranked in the bottom five, with a score of 3.78 out of 10. The city scored low in “feeling safe walking home at night” (4.04) and “absence of attacks based on gender” (3.51).

The five least-safe cities for female solo travellers

Johannesburg, South Africa, 0 out of 10 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2.98 out of 10 Delhi, India, 3.39 out of 10 Jakarta, Indonesia, 3.47 out of 10 Paris, France, 3.78 out of 10

Scroll through our gallery below to see Dubai's top attractions.