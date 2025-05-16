Review: Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones are better, if not bolder

When Sony launched its WH-1000X headphones in 2016, it was seen as the Japanese brand’s opening shot in the premium wireless headphones market – blending strong noise cancellation with sound quality that was rich, punchy and dynamic. Nearly a decade and six versions later, the new WH-1000XM6 lands in a much more crowded field – including market leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/bose-qc35-headphones-review-peace-and-quiet-without-wires-1.185374" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/bose-qc35-headphones-review-peace-and-quiet-without-wires-1.185374">Bose’s Quiet Comfort</a> brand, Apple’s gradual evolution of its two solid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/apple-airpods-max-how-much-do-they-cost-and-when-can-i-get-a-pair-1.1125151" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/apple-airpods-max-how-much-do-they-cost-and-when-can-i-get-a-pair-1.1125151">AirPods Max</a> generations and Dyson’s well-received course correction with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/dyson-ontrac-headphone-review/?title=Dyson+OnTrac+headphones+review:+Lighter,+flashier+and+better+than+its+predecessor&mini=true&utm_source=linkedin&utm_medium=socialsharebtn" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/07/26/dyson-ontrac-headphone-review/?title=Dyson+OnTrac+headphones+review:+Lighter,+flashier+and+better+than+its+predecessor&mini=true&utm_source=linkedin&utm_medium=socialsharebtn">OnTrac</a>. With all that going on, can Sony’s update – out this week – rise above the noise? Let’s answer all the questions you may have about the XM6. Why change something that was clearly working? That was the common gripe with the XM5, whose newly introduced fixed frame made it inconvenient to pack. Thankfully, the XM6 returns to the foldable format of earlier models (such as the XM3 and XM4), making it much easier to slip into a bag. Other subtle refinements to my jet-black pair’s sleek, signature design include a slimmer, more flexible headband and slightly curved earcups for a more natural fit. The XM6 is also available in what Sony calls “platinum silver” and “midnight blue”. If weight is becoming the new battleground in the premium headphone wars, then Sony’s latest effort marks a relative step forward. While four grams heavier than its predecessor, the XM6 remains significantly lighter at 254g than the Apple AirPods Max (384.8g) and the Dyson OnTrac (595g), making it ideal for those on the move. The earcups, lined with soft vegan leather, strike a balance between comfort and durability, helping reduce heat build-up during extended wear. While the diameter of the earcups isn't as generous as those on category like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, the XM6 still offers a well-balanced design – and balance really is the key word across the product. A personal pet peeve with many premium headphones is the industry’s shift towards cleaner, more textured sound profiles – with terms such as spatial audio and vocal clarity becoming marketing buzzwords. While these are notable achievements, they often come at the expense of the raw, visceral power that great headphones should also deliver. With a few choice tracks from rock heavyweights Monster Magnet and Shihad, the XM6 proves it can still channel muscular riffs and pounding drums that get the blood racing – all without losing its sonic balance. Bass-heavy hip-hop from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/02/travis-scott-doha-qatar-tour/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/04/02/travis-scott-doha-qatar-tour/">Travis Scott</a>’s thumping catalogue and the evocative synth surges of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/hans-zimmer-composer-dubai-concert-film-diamond-in-the-desert/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2025/03/19/hans-zimmer-composer-dubai-concert-film-diamond-in-the-desert/">Hans Zimmer</a>’s<i> Interstellar</i> film score are also rendered with impressive clarity. This isn't a dramatic leap forward but another thoughtful step towards the XM6’s goal of a truly well-rounded pair of headphones suitable for everyone. Talking about which premium headphones deliver the best active noise cancellation (ANC) is a bit like debating which restaurant serves the best version of a classic dish — it really depends on what you are looking for. Is it pure, unapologetic sound reduction, or a more intelligent use of the technology? Staying true to its ethos and aesthetic, the XM6 doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel – it aims to strike a balance, offering the best of both worlds. This is where Sony introduces its most significant upgrade: the new QN3 HD processor, reportedly seven times faster than its predecessor. The result is noticeably stronger noise cancellation, with outside sound reduced to a faint murmur. Sony has yet to released official decibel reduction figures but the improvement is evident. The irony, however, is that the technology can sometimes be too smart for its own good. The Speak-to-Chat feature, which pauses playback and lets in ambient noise the moment you speak, is well-intentioned. It's designed to let you hold a quick conversation without removing your headphones, but in practice, it can feel unpredictable and overly sensitive. Humming along to the bassline of Peg by Steely Dan, for instance, was enough to trigger ambient mode, making for a disorienting experience. Thankfully, the feature can be fine-tuned or disabled entirely via the Headphones Connect app, allowing me to sing along – for better or worse – uninterrupted. A drawback of the XM6’s carefully calibrated approach lies in its battery performance. With 30 hours of playback with ANC on – and up to 40 hours with it off – it matches the last two generations but falls behind rivals now offering up to 60 hours. That said, charging is faster than the XM5, with a three-minute top-up delivering three hours of playback. It means a quick charge over your morning coffee is enough to last the working day. Frequent travellers will also appreciate that the XM6 retains its headphone jack, bundled with a 1.2-metre cable, a simple and much-loved, old-school inclusion that many competitors have omitted in their rush for style, often to their own detriment. At Dh1,699 ($462), it depends on how far down the model’s lineage you’re coming from. If you’re stepping up from the XM4 or an earlier version, the new model will feel like a noticeable leap forward. If you already own the XM5 and the headphones are still in good nick, the changes are more incremental. That said, the return to a foldable design might be the upgrade or course correction you’ve been waiting for. Improved clarity and a welcome punch in sound quality also make a strong case for the new version. For first-time buyers looking for something reliable and practical without too much flash or fuss, the XM6 is the quiet hero in a crowded field.