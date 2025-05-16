Sony’s new WH-1000XM6 headphones are more refinement than reinvention. Photo: Sony
Sony’s new WH-1000XM6 headphones are more refinement than reinvention. Photo: Sony

Lifestyle

Review: Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones are better, if not bolder

While not a drastic makeover, the new generation retain their sleek design with refined, welcome improvements

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

May 16, 2025