Travis Scott to bring Circus Maximus tour to Qatar in May

US rapper Travis Scott is set to bring his blockbuster <i>Circus Maximus</i> tour to Qatar, with a performance at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha on May 16. The announcement marks the third Gulf country he has performed in, following shows in Abu Dhabi in 2016 and 2023, and three separate concerts in Riyadh in 2023. Launched in 2023 in support of his album<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/07/25/five-things-you-need-to-know-about-new-travis-scott-album-utopia/" target="_blank"> <i>Utopia</i></a>, the stadium tour is on track to become one of the highest-grossing solo rap tours of all time. It has reportedly grossed more than $200 million and sold about 1.6 million tickets to date. Visually, the tour resembles a haunted theme park, complete with dystopian flying heads and explosive pyrotechnics. The setlist features standout tracks from <i>Utopia</i>, including <i>Hyaena</i>, <i>Sirens</i> and <i>Fe!n</i>, alongside fan favourites such as <i>Sicko Mode</i> and <i>Butterfly Effect</i>. Reviewing Scott’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/12/15/soundstorm-2023-riyadh-metallica/" target="_blank">2023 performance</a> at the Soundstorm music festival in Riyadh, <i>The National</i> praised the “brooding and gothic quality” of the show, noting: “Scott’s punk-like energy and the sheer drama of his tracks still make him one of the most dramatic and controversial artists on stage.” Scott’s debut performance in Qatar follows a series of first-time shows planned in several countries, including India, South Korea and South Africa in October, as well as China and Japan in November. His return to the Gulf coincides with the launch of the inaugural 1001 Festival, set to take place in Riyadh on April 24 and 25. Organised by MDL Beast – the team behind Soundstorm – the dance music festival will be held in the city’s Binban district and features about 70 artists performing across five stages inspired by stories from <i>One Thousand and One Nights</i>. Headliners include DJ Snake, Salvatore Ganacci, Seth Troxler and Eric Prydz. Tickets for both events are available separately online.