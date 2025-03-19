Hans Zimmer recorded his new concert film in Dubai. Photo: Department of Economy and Tourism
Hans Zimmer recorded his new concert film in Dubai. Photo: Department of Economy and Tourism

Culture

Music & On-stage

'This place is the future': Why Dubai was the ideal setting for Hans Zimmer’s latest concert film

German film composer’s new film features performances shot at Coca-Cola Arena

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 19, 2025