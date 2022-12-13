Dune 2: Timothee Chalamet posts picture from Abu Dhabi desert as film wraps shooting

The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune has completed filming.

On Monday, Timothee Chalamet, who plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi epic, shared a photo from Abu Dhabi's Empty Quarter with his 18 million Instagram followers, alongside his father Marc.

“Dune 2 wrapped (with desert dad !!),” he captioned the shot.

Luxury desert resort Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, where the film's cast have been staying since mid-November, is visible in the background.

The sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster began filming in July, with shooting taking place on location in Budapest, Italy, Jordan and Abu Dhabi.

Filming in the capital began last month. At the time, Zendaya, who plays Chani in the film, shared a shot of a sunset from the UAE desert on her Instagram Stories, writing: “I know I've been quiet, but I'm here, just working as usual ... sending love from Arrakis."

Chalamet also shared photos from a visit to the World Heritage site Petra in Jordan, last month.

Sam Kozhaya, executive vice president of operations and corporate development at Legendary Entertainment, the producer of Dune, spoke with Abu Dhabi film commissioner Hans Fraikin during the 2022 Culture Summit Abu Dhabi in October.

“Abu Dhabi was an essential partner for us in the success of Dune,” Kozhaya said.

“They were a key contributor in the success and the 10 Oscar nominations, the six Oscar wins.”

Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Dune follows the young, noble Atreides and his family as they are thrust into violence and political warfare over the inhospitable planet Arrakis. The arid desert planet is the only known source in the galaxy for "spice", a valuable drug that heightens abilities and prolongs life.

Dune: Part Two will follow on from the end of the first film, when Paul unites with Chani and her people, the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who destroyed his family. Paul must make a choice between love and fate as he battles to prevent a doomed future for the world that he has already foreseen.

Reprising their roles in the sequel alongside Chalamet and Zendaya are Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson. New additions to the cast include Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Souheila Yacoub and Lea Seydoux.