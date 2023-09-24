India MotoGP readies for main race even as lap length reduced owing to heat

At 2pm (UAE time) on Sunday, Buddh International Circuit will host India MotoGP's main race, the premier two-wheeler motorsporting race.

The Indian Grand Prix has fans excited for various reasons. For one, this is the first time in the history of MotoGP, or the Grand Prix of motorcycle racing, that it is being held in India – a country with the world's highest numbers (and potentially fans) of two-wheelers.

The event also marks the first time in 10 years that such a large-scale event is taking place at the Buddh circuit, which was originally built for Formula One cars, and hosted F1 races for a short span, between 2011 and 2013.

To ready the 5.15km track for motorcycle racing, authorities extended the gravel traps around it as well as installing air fences and foam barriers to make the circuit safer for riders.

The main race has also been reduced from 24 to 21 laps to contend with Greater Noida's humidity and scorching heat.

World-famous riders such as Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo, from teams including Pramac Ducati, Repsol Honda and Monster Energy Yamaha, will all be part of the main India MotoGP race.

The race can be live-streamed via the JioCinema app and website, and will also air on beIN Sports, Ten Sports and Star Sports