Lindsay Lohan shows off baby gifts from Jamie Lee Curtis

New mother Lindsay Lohan has shared what her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis has given her son Luai.

On Tuesday, Lohan – who lives in Dubai – shared an Instagram story of the presents, which are a bunch of children's books written by Curtis herself.

“Thank you so much, Jamie,” the Mean Girls actress says in the video.

Ever since starring as a mother-and-daughter duo in the Disney comedy hit Freaky Friday in 2003, the actresses have kept in touch over the years. In June, Lohan told Allure, she would sometimes speak to Curtis about becoming a mother for the first time.

“You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,” was the advice Lohan says she got from the Oscar-winning actress.

When Lohan gave birth last month, Curtis was one of the first people to congratulate her.

“My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai,” she said in an Instagram post, showing a throwback photo of the two them during the Freaky Friday era.

Although the pair have not been in another film together since, there are currently talks of a Freaky Friday sequel.

Curtis, whose career got a massive bump due to her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, told Variety earlier this year: “Without saying there's anything officially happening, I'm looking at you in this moment and saying, 'Of course it's going to happen.' It's going to happen.”

The Disney classic starred Lohan and Curtis as mother and daughter who, after a freak accident, switch bodies and are forced to live each other's lives.

Lohan moved to the UAE in 2014 and currently lives in a four-bedroom villa overlooking Kite Beach. The design of her house channels what she calls “coastal calm”.