Lindsay Lohan gives birth in Dubai to first child

Star's representative says 'family is over the moon in love' with 'heathy son' named Luai

Jul 17, 2023
Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child in Dubai.

The Parent Trap star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her representative told The Associated Press in a statement on Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son's exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector”.

The actress announced her pregnancy in March through a photo posted to Instagram which showed a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon”.

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Mr Shammas since last year.

The Freaky Friday actress was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile.

She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.

Updated: July 17, 2023, 9:28 PM
