Lindsay Lohan shares photos of her blue nautical-themed nursery in Dubai

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to become a mother for the first time and has shared photos of her baby's nursery.

The actress posted images on Instagram on Thursday showing a room in her Dubai home, featuring different shades of blue inspired by the ocean. It also has a nautical mural on the wall.

“I feel so peaceful by the ocean – I wanted to create a space where my little one and I could share in that feeling,” she told Architectural Digest.

Talking about the nautical painting, Lohan said: “The planes and the sailboat felt so instantly classic, but the almost-rainbow watercolour effect felt really fresh and unexpected.

“It warms the space so much and I can’t wait to point out all the cute little elements to my babe.”

Lohan moved to the UAE in 2014 and currently lives in a four-bedroom villa overlooking Kite Beach. The design of her house alludes to what she has called “coastal calm”.

The actress collaborated with baby goods company Nestig to furnish the nursery and ocean elements are also present throughout, from the soft rugs to the cot and even the striped baby blanket.

Lohan said she's hoping the Nestig pieces, which are all handmade, will last until her baby reaches early childhood. The cot, for example, can be converted into a toddler's bed.

Lohan's entire Dubai villa is inspired by the ocean. Photo: Blush International

Lohan shares her Dubai villa with her husband Bader Shammas. She has been actively involved in designing what she has called her first family home, creating a serene, uncluttered, family-friendly space.

“I wanted a beautiful and relaxed home for me and my family, with a calming palette of neutrals punctuated with nautical blues,” Lohan told The National in a previous interview.