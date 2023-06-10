Lindsay Lohan praises Dubai for giving her 'space to have my own vision'

Actress Lindsay Lohan has opened up about life in Dubai in a new interview with Allure magazine.

She speaks about asking her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for advice on motherhood and why she feels Dubai has helped balance her out.

Lohan has been living in the emirate since 2014 after first visiting in 2008 for the opening of Atlantis, The Palm. Since then, she has always been complimentary about her experiences in the UAE. She says the move from London to Dubai happened “organically”. She also shares how she enjoys her daily life routine.

“Sometimes, I call it The Truman Show, because it’s the same thing every day,” she told Allure.

Quote I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening Lindsay Lohan

“But I love it. I really love structure because I don't think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

She also talks about her plans for the future and how being in Dubai has helped her to figure it out.

“Do I want to build my own brand? Do I want to relaunch a new production company? All of these kinds of things I can take time to think about. Dubai gives me that space to have my own vision of what I need to do next.”

In an interview with Vogue last year, Lohan said she “felt a certain sense of calm” when moving to the emirate.

“It just really happened, how I moved to Dubai. I got there, and I felt a certain sense of calm,” Lohan said in her interview for the magazine's Life in Looks video series.

“I think it's because paparazzi is illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learnt to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

She added: “It took me moving [to Dubai] to really appreciate the time that I take for myself, instead of just going, going, going and learning to say 'no.' And really putting myself first, and choosing the things that I want to do, wisely, for me first.”

Lohan is now married to financier Bader Shammas, who she met at a Dubai restaurant. The couple announced in March they were expecting their first child.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lohan captioned an Instagram post while sharing the news with her 12 million followers.

Last month, she shared images enjoying a babymoon in Oman at the luxury resort Six Senses Zighy Bay, set in a mountainous cove in Musandam.

In the photos, Lohan can be seen in the pool and relaxing on a sun lounger. The resort, which is popular with celebrities, and has welcomed stars including Priyanka Chopra and Kate Moss, is known for its village-inspired rustic surrounds and unrivalled sense of privacy.