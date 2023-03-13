Oscars 2023 full list of winners: Everything Everywhere All at Once wins big

It was a night of historic firsts at the 95th Oscars. Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Oscar while Ruth E Carter became the first black woman to win two Oscars.

Carter, who won for Black Panther in 2019, received her second Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday night, dedicating her win to her late mother, Mabel Carter, and the film's late star, Chadwick Boseman.

A Telugu song won Best Original Song for the first time in history, also marking the first time a song from an Indian-made film has ever won at the awards. Naatu Naatu from the record-breaking South Indian film RRR has been sweeping all the major awards, capping its historic run with an Oscar win.

Yeoh's film Everything Everywhere All at Once went to the awards as the most nominated film, with 11 nods, and ended the night with the biggest haul — a total of seven. Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known in the industry as Daniels, also won Best Direcing and Best Original Screenplay.

Their absurdist drama told the story of a Chinese-American woman who's thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when she's chosen to save the multiverse from a powerful being.

German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front was the next big winner with four Oscars including Best International Feature Film. The Netflix film is an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Expand Autoplay The cast and crew after winning the Oscar for Best Picture for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. EPA

Set during the waning days of the Second World War, the story centres on Paul Baumer, an idealistic young German who enlists as a soldier, and who is soon exposed to the horrors of war.

Below is the full list of winners at the Oscars 2023

Best Picture

The cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once on stage. AFP

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Winner: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actor Brendan Fraser celebrates with his Oscar backstage. Reuters

Winner: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Directing

Directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan on stage. AFP

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

Winner: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E G Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Best Original Song

Winner: Naatu Naatu by M M Keeravani and Chandrabose and performed by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, RRR

Applause by Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand by Lada Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

This is a Life by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

Winner: Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, Women Talking

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

Winner: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

Best Documentary Short Film

Winner: The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best International Feature Film

Felix Kammerer in a scene from All Quiet on the Western Front. Photo: Netflix

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Belgium

EO, Poland

The Quiet Girl, Ireland

Best Costume Design

A scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Marvel Studios

Winner: Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Beaven, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Make-up

Winner: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale

Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir, The Batman

Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front

Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Louise Coulston, Elvis

Best Cinematography

Winner: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Darius Khondji, Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Feature

Winner: Navalny

A House Made of Splinters

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jamie Lee Curtis wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once. Reuters

Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan kisses his Oscar statuette as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for Everything Everywhere All at Once. AP

Winner: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Animated Feature

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red