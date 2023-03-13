Oscars 2023 full list of winners: Everything Everywhere All at Once wins big

It was a night of historic firsts at the 95th Oscars. Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Oscar while Ruth E Carter became the first black woman to win two Oscars.
Carter, who won for Black Panther in 2019, received her second Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday night, dedicating her win to her late mother, Mabel Carter, and the film's late star, Chadwick Boseman.
A Telugu song won Best Original Song for the first time in history, also marking the first time a song from an Indian-made film has ever won at the awards. Naatu Naatu from the record-breaking South Indian film RRR has been sweeping all the major awards, capping its historic run with an Oscar win.
Yeoh's film Everything Everywhere All at Once went to the awards as the most nominated film, with 11 nods, and ended the night with the biggest haul — a total of seven. Directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known in the industry as Daniels, also won Best Direcing and Best Original Screenplay.
Their absurdist drama told the story of a Chinese-American woman who's thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when she's chosen to save the multiverse from a powerful being.
German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front was the next big winner with four Oscars including Best International Feature Film. The Netflix film is an adaptation of the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
Set during the waning days of the Second World War, the story centres on Paul Baumer, an idealistic young German who enlists as a soldier, and who is soon exposed to the horrors of war.
Below is the full list of winners at the Oscars 2023
Best Picture
Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Winner: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Winner: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Directing
Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
Winner: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mikkel E G Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
Best Original Song
Winner: Naatu Naatu by M M Keeravani and Chandrabose and performed by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, RRR
Applause by Diane Warren, Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand by Lada Gaga and Bloodpop, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This is a Life by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Sound
Winner: Top Gun: Maverick
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews, Women Talking
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front
Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Top Gun: Maverick
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
Winner: Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Production Design
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Animated Short Film
Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
Best Documentary Short Film
Winner: The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best International Feature Film
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
Argentina, 1985, Argentina
Close, Belgium
EO, Poland
The Quiet Girl, Ireland
Best Costume Design
Winner: Ruth E Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jenny Beaven, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Best Hair and Make-up
Winner: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, Anne Marie Bradley, The Whale
Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir, The Batman
Joel Harlow, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Heike Merker, All Quiet on the Western Front
Shane Thomas, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Louise Coulston, Elvis
Best Cinematography
Winner: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Darius Khondji, Bardo False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner: An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Feature
Winner: Navalny
A House Made of Splinters
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Bryan Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best Animated Feature
Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red