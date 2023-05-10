Flower earrings: Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid and more are wearing spring’s jewellery trend

While The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestley was famously dismissive of the trend (“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking”), there’s no denying flower earrings are having a fashion moment this season.

Spotted dangling from the lobes of Rihanna, Kate, Princess of Wales, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez, flower earrings are large, bold and colourful options for day and night.

Statement blooms from orchids to petunias

The Princess of Wales wore an uncharacteristically large pair of flower earrings at the Baftas in April, causing the Dh85 pair to quickly sell out at Zara. She even had her white Alexander McQueen dress reworked to accommodate the earrings, removing the flower applique at the shoulder to avoid too many florals in one look.

Another fan of a bold floral look is Gigi Hadid, who donned a pair of Lele Sadoughi’s Crystal Lily Earrings, which are on offer in several colours.

Lilies, petunias, orchids, sunflowers and other larger blooms have inspired the seasonal trend, with actress Elle Fanning choosing a pair of sunflower and diamond earrings by Irene Neuwirth to walk the red carpet at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

More recently, Rihanna hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing a pair of custom-made earrings by Chanel in the shape of the label’s signature white camellia flower, which was one of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s favourite blooms.

Petals and daisies for daywear

From left, raffia floral earrings at Mango and pink crystal studs at Swarovski. Photo: Mango, Swarovski

While statement ear blossoms work for both day and night, there are plenty of options for those wanting to try the trend but prefer a smaller bouquet.

Daisy-inspired pieces seem to be a favourite. Australian actress Naomi Watts wore a pair of smaller flower studs in April to attend the Amy Sherald event at the New York Academy of Art.

There’s also the option of wearing a single petal as opposed to the whole flower, with plenty of delicate buds available.

When it comes to material, choose from classic gold and silver, or earrings made from resin, acrylic, fabric and crystal.

Floral trend here to stay for summer

Florals aren’t just in earrings, the traditional spring-inspired motif is continuing into summer, with flowers splashed across clothes and accessories.

Flower rosettes and brooches, too, have been spotted on many a celebrity.

Emily Blunt hit the Met Gala red carpet in custom Michael Kors, with the designer adding a rose at the centre of her bow. Also at the gala, Anne Hathaway’s Versace dress featured two statement flowers at the bust.