Stars dial up the glamour for Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

With the Academy Awards handed out for another year, it was time for the after-party, and the A-listers were out in force.

The Vanity Fair after-party, the biggest of the Oscars bashes, took place at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, and attracted many of the ceremony’s attendees, as well as several other stars.

Among those in attendance were actress and director Olivia Wilde, Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge, and power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who wore a yellow embellished feathered gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.

Several supermodels walked the blue carpet, including Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid, who channelled Hollywood glamour in a red satin long-sleeved gown by Zac Posen. She was joined by close friend Kendall Jenner, who wore a vintage gold scalloped gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 2008 spring couture collection.

Hailey Bieber chose a black column dress with one gloved sleeve and a flowing satin bow shoulder on the other, by Saint Laurent, while Kylie Jenner wore a metallic silver strapless gown, with an extravagant bow and train at the back, by Maison Margiela.

Several famous couples walked the carpet together, including actors Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Rita Ora and director husband Taika Waititi, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, model Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat-founder husband Evan Spiegel, and actress Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party has been running for 28 years, attracting Hollywood’s great and good for one of the biggest parties of the year.

Hosted by Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, past attendees have included the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Whitney Houston, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Zendaya.

The 95th Academy Awards went without a hitch on Sunday evening, which will come as a relief to organisers after last year’s ceremony was overshadowed by drama when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock following a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The night’s biggest success story was Everything Everywhere All at Once. The absurdist comedy-drama came to the Oscars as the most-nominated film with 11 nods, and ended the night with the most wins, a total of seven, including the night’s biggest award, Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh took Best Actress for her role in the film, making history in the process, as the first Asian to win the honour. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were awarded Best Director, while Yeoh’s co-star, Ke Huy Quan, took the award for Best Supporting Actor.

