Jennifer Lopez reveals the sweet inscription on engagement ring from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been opening up about her reunion with new husband Ben Affleck, almost 19 years after the couple called off their first engagement.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer revealed that Affleck inscribed the hidden message “Not. Going. Anywhere” on the inside of her $10 million engagement ring, which is the inspiration behind a song on her new album.

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez said. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

The words have inspired the track not. going. anywhere. on her coming album titled This Is Me…Now. The record will be released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her third studio album This Is Me…Then and is her first new music since 2014.

Lopez also spoke of how hard she found the pair’s break-up in January 2004.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, I was … it was the biggest heartbreak of my life,” she said. “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years.”

In May last year, Lopez and Affleck went public as a couple once again and announced their second engagement in April.

They officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, before a lavish wedding attended by family and friends in Georgia, US in August.

The bride wore three Ralph Lauren dresses for the occasion, which she described as “dreamy”.

The pair spent their honeymoon in Paris, and were joined by Lopez’s daughter Emme, 14, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina, 13.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding photos