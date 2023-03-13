Celebrities who took their children to the Oscars, from Colin Farrell to Brendan Fraser

The 95th Academy Awards were a family affair thanks to the likes of Angela Bassett, Salma Hayek and Andie MacDowell, who all brought their children as their dates to the film industry's biggest night.

Colin Farrell's son, Henry Tadeusz Farrell, 13, made an impact on the champagne carpet for twinning with his dad in matching Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos, while Brendan Fraser’s sons, Leland Fraser, 16, and Holden Fraser, 18, were on hand to witness their father scoop the Best Actor Oscar for The Whale.

Here are 10 stars who brought their children to this year’s Oscars…

Angela Bassett and twins, Bronwyn and Slater

Angela Bassett with husband Courtney B Vance and their twins Bronwyn and Slater. AFP

The Best Supporting Actress nominee brought her twins Bronwyn and Slater, aged 17, to the Oscars. Bassett, who was nominated for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but lost out on the gong to Jamie Lee Curtis, was also joined by her actor husband Courtney B Vance.

Colin Farrell and son Henry

Colin Farrell and his son Henry Tadeusz Farrell, with Brendan Gleeson and his wife Mary. AFP

The Best Actor nominee for The Banshees of Inisherin brought his son Henry with him to the 95th Academy Awards.

Henry is Farrell’s son with ex-partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus; the father-son pair wore matching Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos.

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina

Actress Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. AFP

Actress Salma Hayek was accompanied by her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, for the glitziest night on the film industry calendar. Valentina is Hayek’s only child with French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault.

Baz Luhrmann and daughter Lillian Amanda

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann with his daughter Lilian Amanda and his wife Catherine Martin. AP

The Elvis director’s date for the big night was his daughter, Lillian Amanda, 19, along with his wife, Catherine Martin. Both Luhrmann and Martin were nominated for Best Picture and Best Costume Design respectively for Elvis, and both missed out on the awards.

James Hong and daughter April

Chinese-American actor James Hong and his daughter April. AFP

Veteran Chinese-American actor Hong, whose film Everything Everywhere All at Once scooped seven Oscars, invited his daughter, April, 44, to be his plus one for this year’s event.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and son Henry

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Henry Hall. AFP

The Veep actress’s date for the evening was her elder son Henry, 30, who donned a tuxedo to join his mum on the red carpet. Louis-Dreyfus was there in support of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which she plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Brendan Fraser and sons, Leland and Holden

Brendan Fraser's sons Leland and Holden look on as he gets his Best Actor Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball. AP

The Best Actor winner for his role in The Whale brought his sons Leland and Holden with him to share in the excitement of his shock win. Fraser also has another son, Griffin, 20, with his ex-wife Afton Smith. Fraser thanked all three of his sons in his emotional acceptance speech.

Andie MacDowell and daughter Rainey

Andie MacDowell and her daughter Rainey Qualley. EPA

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star brought her actress and singer daughter, Rainey Qualley, 33, to this year’s Oscars.

Ed Begley Jr and daughter Hayden

Ed Begley Jr and his daughter Hayden arrived at the Oscars by public transport and showed off their subway passes. AP

Young Sheldon actor Begley Jr took his youngest daughter, Hayden, 23, to the Academy Awards. He also has two other children from his first marriage, Nicholas, 44, and Amanda, 45.

Jennifer Connelly and son Stellan

Jennifer Connelly and her son Stellan Bettany. AP

The actress’s film Top Gun: Maverick, was in contention for Best Picture this year, and she arrived on the red carpet with Stellan, 19, her son with British actor Paul Bettany.