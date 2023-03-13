Oscars fashion: Highlights from the (not) red carpet

A number of A-list stars have descended on the 95th Academy Awards in style.

This year, the academy opted for a more subdued cream — or champagne, according to organisers — entrance, instead of its famous red carpet for guests — who wore their best to the event.

Valentino was a popular choice — with Stephanie Hsu and Florence Pugh wearing designs by the Italian fashion house. Representing regional fashion houses, model Cara Delevingne chose a burgundy gown with a thigh-high slit by Lebanese designer Elie Saab and Rihanna wore a sheer black look by Tunisian couturier Alaia.

Deepika Padukone, Jennifer Connelly and Cate Blanchett all wore Louis Vuitton looks, as did gents Michael B Jordan and Barry Keoghan.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai wore a silver sequinned Ralph Lauren gown, with an integrated train and matching hijab.

Other stars who opted for shimmering gowns included Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton, Kate Hudson in Rodarte and Jessica Chastain in Gucci. Away from silver, Elizabeth Olsen wore black Givenchy and Jamie Lee Curtis sported gold Dolce & Gabbana.

Another key trend on the night were all-white looks, sported by Michelle Yeoh in Dior, Halle Berry in Tamara Ralph and Emily Blunt in Valentino.

Why is there no red carpet at the Oscars?

Cate Blanchett at the 95th Academy Awards. Reuters

Organisers said the colour was chosen to "evoke the sunset", and that the decision had been approved by Academy chief executive Bill Kramer.

The decision came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a long-time Vogue contributor, and Raul Avila, the creative director for the Met Gala in New York.

"We turned a day event into night. It's evening, even though it's still 3pm", Love said.

"We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour."

According to the academy, the first red carpet was introduced in 1961, and was prompted by the decision to move the world-famous awards show from the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, to the Santa Monica Civic Centre.

The new venue had a large stretch of concrete between the drop off and entrance, resulting in the laying of a carpet.

Other carpets since have been varying shades of red, though this year's is the first that is completely non-red.

Show host Jimmy Kimmel previously joked that the decision to have a champagne-coloured "shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed", in reference to Will Smith's infamous slap at last year's ceremony.

— Additional reporting from Associated Press