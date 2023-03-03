Deepika Padukone named Oscars 2023 presenter

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been named as one of the presenters for the 95th Oscars ceremony.

She will join Hollywood stars such as Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldana and Michael B Jordan on stage on movies' biggest night, to be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

More presenters will be announced soon.

Padukone, 37, who made her Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, is one of only a handful of Bollywood stars to be given the honour. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the presenters in 2016.

Padukone, one of the highest paid actors in India, is currently basking in the success of her latest film Pathaan, the record-breaking spy thriller also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

She made waves last year at the Cannes Film Festival when she was named as one of the festival's nine-member jury. She also made history in 2022 by becoming the first Indian to be a Louis Vuitton ambassador.

Absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, featuring an almost entirely Asian cast, is the most nominated film at Oscars 2023 with 11 nods. The film's lead, Michelle Yeoh, is also nominated in the Best Actress category, while her co-stars Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis are up for Supporting Actress. Ke Huy Quan is also nominated in the Best Actor category.

Record-breaking South Indian film, RRR, could also make history at the ceremony in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu from the Telugu-language historical drama became the first song from an Indian-made film to have been nominated for the award.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, and starring Telugu superstars N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead, RRR is a fictional take on two real-life revolutionaries in pre-independence India.

The 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

