Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate Valentine's Day in Saudi Arabia

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez marked their first Valentine's Day in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a romantic dinner at the Japanese restaurant Clap in Riyadh.

Even though Rodriguez posted an Instagram story on her page showing a photo of their table adorned with red petals, with the caption “With my husband”, the couple are not yet thought to be married. They have been together since 2017 and have four children.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story showing their dinner table at Clap in Riyadh. Photo: Instagram / georginagio

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple is seen entering the Riyadh restaurant. Both donned chic black ensembles, with Rodriguez pairing her form-fitting dress with a scarf.

🎥 | أحدث ظهور لـ كريستيانو رونالدو وبرفقته جورجينا في مطعم #ClapRiyadh#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/8p8PyUeHnx — محيط النصر (@M7EE66) February 14, 2023

Earlier, the Portuguese footballer posted a heartfelt tribute for Rodriguez on his Instagram page, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor! So lucky to have you in my life.”

The dinner in the Saudi capital comes months after Ronaldo signed a deal with Al Nassr to play with the Saudi club. Since the big-money move, the couple have been enjoying their life in Saudi Arabia from a lavish suite at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh.

British magazine Tatler reported Ronaldo is “happy” with his new life in the Gulf nation, quoting broadcaster Piers Morgan: “I’ve swapped a few texts with him, and he’s absolutely loving it, on and off the pitch.”

Earlier this month, Ronaldo celebrated his 38th birthday in the kingdom, with his Al Nassr teammates.

The club posted photos of the team celebrating, as well as a video showing Ronaldo's teammates singing Happy Birthday, and the famed footballer cutting a cake adorned with a portrait of himself, Rodriguez and their children.

Ronaldo celebrates his first birthday in his new home 🤩



Happy Birthday to our Captain @Cristiano 🥳🎂

Wishing you another year full of achievements 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KyjbNDFd3H — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 6, 2023

Ronaldo also posted pictures of himself with some friends, including one in a desert camp, on his Instagram account.

“Grateful to have spent the day with my family and friends,” the footballer said in the caption.