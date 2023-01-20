Georgina Rodriguez's wardrobe evolution proves class never goes out of style

While Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, adjusts to a new dress code in Saudi Arabia, she is finding ways to introduce the abaya into her wardrobe that feels authentic.

During the 2022 World Cup, she layered a pale pistachio abaya over a fitted black dress, finishing the look with pointed silver pumps, a white Chanel bag and diamond jewellery. It felt resolutely her own.

Her recent experimentations with the abaya suggest she is comfortable mixing up her looks.

Since meeting the footballer in 2017, Rodriguez has had time to hone her personal style, forging a red carpet formula of fitted dresses — often a halter neck in a solid colour, that is slashed to the hip. She usually pairs this look with mules and some statement jewellery, such as a necklace or earrings of white diamonds, emeralds or sapphires.

While her style may not vary, unlike Rihanna or Bella Hadid who regularly push their own boundaries, Rodriguez knows what suits her and much like Jennifer Lopez (who knows that warm neutrals work well for her), is rarely seen in anything else.

However, off duty, the mother of five's social media platforms reveal a love of more relaxed activewear with leggings and crop tops worn with baseball caps and beanies. For a twist, she likes to mix this with luxury items, such as a diamond necklace, a Hermes bag or, controversially, a fur jacket.

Her collection of handbags is vast and she has a particular fondness for the Hermes Birkin, having carried it in shades of coral, black patent, orange, pink, midnight blue, grey and cerulean — and that is just in the crocodile.

She also has a fabled Himalayan Birkin, named for the graded white and grey crocodile skin said to resemble the mountain range of the same name, and that Most recently set a new record at auction when it was sold by Sotheby's for more than $345,000 in September.

In terms of jewellery, she has an extensive collection and is never seen without her engagement ring of ruby circled with white diamonds.

Last year, Rodriguez experimented with a more directional style, courtesy of Vetements, which consisted of head-to-toe looks in crushed velvet and a dollar bill pattern reminiscent of Kim Kardashian.

As she settles into life in Saudi Arabia, she is also toying with a look of tweed jackets, skinny jeans and knee-high boots, encapsulating a classy look, that never goes out of fashion.