The best Critics Choice Awards 2023 red carpet looks

Celebrities radiated big star energy with a lot of glitter and shine on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night. And the looks were as varied as the films and TV shows that were being honoured at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Scroll through the gallery above for all the best red carpet looks from Critics Choice Awards 2023

Michelle Yeoh, whose film Everything Everywhere All at Once is continuing its winning streak — walking home with Best Picture and Best Director, among other awards — channelled old-school Hollywood charm in a striking Carolina Herrera dress. Her look featured a form-fitting black dress paired with voluminous pink sleeves that formed part of a large train.

Fresh from her Golden Globes win, Angela Bassett, who again won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was another standout. Her elegant all-black Christian Siriano dress featured a tiered velvet gown paired with a dramatic gold choker.

Janelle Monae, who was honoured with the SeeHer Award, and who is known for her dramatic style, did not disappoint, arriving in a black crinkled silk-chiffon Vera Wang Haute gown with cut-outs at the hip. The award is presented by the SeeHer organisation, a coalition of marketers and media industry insiders, which aims to portray women "as they really are".

Monae was also nominated for her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Singer and actress Janelle Monae was nominated for her role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. AFP

Also in all-black was Best Actress in a Comedy nominee Quinta Brunson who was hard to miss in her Robert Wun dress comprising oversized ruffles fanning out from her shoulders all the way to the bottom of her dress.

There was also a lot of glimmer on the night as awards season returns in full force.

READ MORE Guide to awards season 2023, from Golden Globes to the Oscars

Kate Hudson, one of the presenters of the night, glittered in a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown while The Fabelmans nominee Michelle Williams wore a custom sequinned Louis Vuitton gown. The dress took 980 hours to hand-embroider and has more than 22,000 sequins, according to People.

Also in custom Louis Vuitton was Till nominee Danielle Deadwyler, whose gown featured a crystal-heavy chain strap, which reportedly took 250 hours to assemble and an additional 340 hours to hand-embroider.

Best Actress in a Limited Series winner for The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried chose a metallic gold Dior Haute Couture dress. The outfit, which also featured tassels on the sleeves, was cut from a single piece of chiffon.