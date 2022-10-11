Royal birthdays: when were members of the British monarchy born?

The British royal family is growing, which means there are plenty of birthdays to try and keep up with throughout the year.
King Charles IIIis one of four siblings, with two sons (Princes William and Harry), five grandchildren and six nieces and nephews, as well as sisters and daughters in-law.
The different members of the royal family all celebrate differently, but commonly release sets of photos to mark their birthdays or make special public appearances. To celebrate her 40th last year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launched a mentor scheme with the help of a number of her famous friends.
Here, The National rounds up the birthdays of senior members of the British royal family, starting from January.
Kate, Princess of Wales — January 9
King’s daughter-in-law
Year of birth: 1982
Current age: 40
Sophie, Countess of Wessex — January 20
King’s sister-in-law
Year of birth: 1965
Current age: 57
Prince Andrew — February 19
King’s brother
Year of birth: 1960
Current age: 62
Prince Edward — March 10
King’s brother
Year of birth: 1964
Current age: 58
Princess Eugenie — March 23
King’s niece
Year of birth: 1990
Current age: 32
Prince Louis — April 23
King’s grandson
Year of birth: 2018
Current age: 4
Princess Charlotte — May 2
King’s granddaughter
Year of birth: 2015
Current age: 7
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor — May 6
King’s grandson
Year of birth: 2019
Current age: 3
Zara Tindall — May 15
King’s niece
Year of birth: 1981
Current age: 41
Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor — June 4
King’s granddaughter
Year of birth: 2021
Current age: 1
William, Prince of Wales — June 21
King’s son
Year of birth: 1982
Current age: 40
Camilla, Queen Consort — July 17
King’s wife
Year of birth: 1947
Current age: 75
Prince George — July 22
King’s grandson
Year of birth: 2013
Current age: 9
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — August 4
King’s daughter-in-law
Year of birth: 1981
Current age: 41
Princess Beatrice — August 8
King’s niece
Year of birth: 1988
Current age: 34
Anne, Princess Royal — August 15
King’s sister
Year of birth: 1950
Current age: 72
Prince Harry — September 15
King’s son
Year of birth: 1984
Current age: 38
Lady Louise Windsor — November 8
King’s niece
Year of birth: 2003
Current age: 18
King Charles III — November 14
Year of birth: 1948
Current age: 73
Peter Phillips — November 15
King’s nephew
Year of birth: 1977
Current age: 44
James, Viscount Severn — December 17
King’s nephew
Year of birth: 2007
Current age: 14