Royal birthdays: when were members of the British monarchy born?

The British royal family is growing, which means there are plenty of birthdays to try and keep up with throughout the year.

King Charles IIIis one of four siblings, with two sons (Princes William and Harry), five grandchildren and six nieces and nephews, as well as sisters and daughters in-law.

The different members of the royal family all celebrate differently, but commonly release sets of photos to mark their birthdays or make special public appearances. To celebrate her 40th last year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launched a mentor scheme with the help of a number of her famous friends.

Here, The National rounds up the birthdays of senior members of the British royal family, starting from January.

Kate, Princess of Wales — January 9

Kate, Princess of Wales turned 40 this year. AP

King’s daughter-in-law

Year of birth: 1982

Current age: 40

Sophie, Countess of Wessex — January 20

King’s sister-in-law

Year of birth: 1965

Current age: 57

Prince Andrew — February 19

King’s brother

Year of birth: 1960

Current age: 62

Prince Edward — March 10

King’s brother

Year of birth: 1964

Current age: 58

Princess Eugenie — March 23

King’s niece

Year of birth: 1990

Current age: 32

Prince Louis — April 23

A playful photo of Prince Louis shared to celebrate his second birthday in 2020. Reuters

King’s grandson

Year of birth: 2018

Current age: 4

Princess Charlotte — May 2

King’s granddaughter

Year of birth: 2015

Current age: 7

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor — May 6

King’s grandson

Year of birth: 2019

Current age: 3

Zara Tindall — May 15

King’s niece

Year of birth: 1981

Current age: 41

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor — June 4

A photo of Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor shared to celebrate her first birthday in June. Photo: Misan Harriman / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

King’s granddaughter

Year of birth: 2021

Current age: 1

William, Prince of Wales — June 21

King’s son

Year of birth: 1982

Current age: 40

Camilla, Queen Consort — July 17

King’s wife

Year of birth: 1947

Current age: 75

Prince George — July 22

King’s grandson

Year of birth: 2013

Current age: 9

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — August 4

King’s daughter-in-law

Year of birth: 1981

Current age: 41

Princess Beatrice — August 8

Princess Beatrice turned 34 this year. Reuters

King’s niece

Year of birth: 1988

Current age: 34

Anne, Princess Royal — August 15

King’s sister

Year of birth: 1950

Current age: 72

Prince Harry — September 15

King’s son

Year of birth: 1984

Current age: 38

Lady Louise Windsor — November 8

King’s niece

Year of birth: 2003

Current age: 18

King Charles III — November 14

King Charles III celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018. PA

Year of birth: 1948

Current age: 73

Peter Phillips — November 15

King’s nephew

Year of birth: 1977

Current age: 44

James, Viscount Severn — December 17

King’s nephew

Year of birth: 2007

Current age: 14