Prince George beams in official birthday photo – in pictures

Prince George marks his ninth birthday on Friday and a new photograph has been released to mark the special occasion.

The young prince is pictured smiling for the camera on a UK beach in the photograph, taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, who is well known for taking pictures of her children to mark their milestones.

Her son is shown beaming this month while wearing a polo-style top with a sandy shoreline and water behind him.

The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal.

Above the image was a birthday cake emoji and the words “Wishing a very Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account retweeted the official birthday image of the young prince with the words “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!” alongside a cupcake emoji.

According to reports, the future king will start at Lambrook School in Ascot near Windsor Castle this year.

Prince William and Kate are rumoured to be planning a move to Berkshire to be close to their son’s new school, and to Queen Elizabeth II.

The British public caught a glimpse of Prince George and his younger siblings when they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee in May, which marked 70 years of her reign.

The cheerful antics with his brother Louis and sister Charlotte were widely reported in the media, a clear sign that Britain is taking the future monarch to their hearts.

Prince George, who is third-in-line to the throne, was born at St Mary's Hospital in London in 2013 to much national fanfare.

He lives a relatively normal life despite his royal status. He is a pupil at the private fee-paying Thomas's School in Battersea, where his sister Charlotte also attends.

The Queen's great-grandson also looked the part at Wimbledon this month as he watched the men's final alongside his parents.

Before the final, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted ball boys and girls, as well as military personnel, with Prince George in the Millennium building.

The duchess, who is patron of the All England Club, explained to Prince George what the military personnel do.

“They look after everybody to make sure the crowds are safe and happy, doing the right thing, in the right seats, making sure the grounds are safe,” Kate told him.

When asked why their daughter Princess Charlotte was not there, the Duchess of Cambridge said: “It’s George’s treat today.”

Last year, Prince William and Kate marked released a photograph of their son with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday.

The photograph shows the Cambridges' first child perched on a Land Rover synonymous with his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In 2017 the Kate accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society, which recognised her “talent and enthusiasm”.

