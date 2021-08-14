Meghan Markle's Givenchy gown ranked most popular wedding dress of the decade

Meghan Markle's gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller for the Duchess of Sussex's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 has been ranked the most popular bridal outfit of the past decade, according to new research.

Present specialists Find Me A Gift studied the numbers of celebrity bridal gown searches in the UK, compiling a list of the five most popular dresses worn since 2010, as reported by Tatler.

Markle's gown averaged 21,900 searches per month since she wed Harry, while Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge's dress, has had about 21,500 monthly searches since her nuptials to Prince William in 2011.

Elegant and Audrey Hepburn-esque, Markle's dress caused quite a stir three years ago, with many speculating in the lead-up as to who might create it. The new royal chose Givenchy's first female artistic director, who wowed with the boat neck dress with sculpted waist, which Waight Keller described as a "timeless piece" but that still conveyed modernity through its sleek cuts and lines.

It took a team of 50 people to create Kate Middleton's gown, which was designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. Lace details were overlaid on a sweetheart bodice and full skirt, with a train that trailed about three metres behind her.

The two royals were in a league of their own on the list, as coming in third was Hailey Bieber, who married pop star Justin Bieber in 2018 in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder, low-backed lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White. In comparison to the duchesses, Bieber received about 5,800 monthly searches.

Fourth on the list was Ariana Grande, who wed property agent Dalton Gomez in an "intimate" ceremony this year. Her lily-white, silk charmeuse strapless Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, which featured an empire waist and sculpted neckline, has gotten about 2,400 searches per month since the May wedding.

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding came in fifth, as her custom-made Chloe gown that she wore to marry art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2019 receives 1,600 searches per month.

The embroidered and handmade dress, which is said to have taken more than 640 hours to make, was created by designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. The ruffled high-necked gown had glass bead detailing and modest long sleeves. She also chose a traditional two-tiered veil, which was embroidered with the bride and groom's initials.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

MATCH INFO Barcelona v Real Madrid, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo

Karwaan Producer: Ronnie Screwvala Director: Akarsh Khurana Starring: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar Rating: 4/5

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



if you go The flights Emirates offer flights to Buenos Aires from Dubai, via Rio De Janeiro from around Dh6,300. emirates.com Seeing the games Tangol sell experiences across South America and generally have good access to tickets for most of the big teams in Buenos Aires: Boca Juniors, River Plate, and Independiente. Prices from Dh550 and include pick up and drop off from your hotel in the city. tangol.com Staying there Tangol will pick up tourists from any hotel in Buenos Aires, but after the intensity of the game, the Faena makes for tranquil, upmarket accommodation. Doubles from Dh1,110. faena.com

