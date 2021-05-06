Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor turns 2: royal family share birthday wishes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son

A number of Britain's royals have shared birthday messages for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as the toddler marks his second birthday.

The firstborn of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex turns 2 on May 6, and will spend the day with his family in the US.

The couple said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday" than with a $5 donation.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie’s birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote on their website, saying currently 80 per cent of the 1 billion Covid shots so far administered had been in wealthier countries.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their second child this summer, relocated to California in March 2020, after stepping down as senior royals.

The couple, who are set to welcome a daughter later this year, have not yet shared a glimpse of their son to mark his second birthday.

However, members of the royal family have sent messages for Archie from afar to celebrate his big day.

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈



📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," a message on the royal family's official Twitter account stated, along with a photo of Archie taken shortly after his birth.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also shared birthday wishes for their nephew from their official social media accounts.

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂



📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

"Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," a message read, along with a photograph taken during Archie's christening in July 2019.

The social media accounts of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meanwhile, shared a photo of the Prince of Wales with his son and grandson.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

"Happy birthday to Archie, who turns 2 today," the caption added.

The toddler was most recently glimpsed in a short home video shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Archie has also inspired a new children's book penned by Meghan, which was revealed earlier this week.

The Bench centres around the relationship between a father and son based on Prince Harry and their son, the duchess's publisher, Random House, said.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story," the duchess said.

"My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make up, as much as it does with mine."

Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, the book will be published on Tuesday, June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version.

