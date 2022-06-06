Prince Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday, at a picnic at Frogmore Cottage.

The party included face-painting and cake with close family and friends invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor property.

It has not been revealed which family members attended the gathering.

A picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, and released by Harry and Meghan on Monday.

The family friend later shared a black and white snap on Twitter of Meghan holding Lilibet alongside the words: “It was such a privilege to celebrate the first birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers. Joy and face painting all around.”

The birthday cake was made by the Sussexes’ wedding baker Claire Ptak, their spokesman said.

Prince Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to more than £79,000 ($99,000) in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation in partnership with the couple’s Archewell foundation, the spokesman said.

The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas, and Ukraine.

On Friday, the Sussexes made their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they stepped down as senior royals two years ago, but were absent from many of the jubilee festivities over the weekend.

They were not among those in the royal box at Saturday’s star-studded live concert in front of Buckingham Palace, which was attended by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Saturday was Lilibet’s birthday and a spokesman for the couple had said on the weekend they were spending the day privately.

Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname, which was first used when Princess Elizabeth was a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Lilibet, known as Lili, also has the middle name Diana, which was chosen in memory of her late grandmother.