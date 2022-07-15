Six Dubai restaurants where you can dine 'outside' all year round

During the height of the UAE summer, dining outside is a luxury most of us will delay until the return of the cooler months.

And while we may pine for those beautiful al fresco moments, they don't have to be completely off the table.

Several spots across Dubai take steps to adapt their terraces and gardens for diners to still make the most of the UAE's beautiful outdoors.

Here are some restaurants where you can enjoy outdoor dining, albeit with the help of a few clever tricks, and plenty of air conditioning.

Carine

With views across Emirates Golf Club, this beautiful spot, known for its impressive French fare, leaves you feeling like you are enjoying the outdoors, even in the summer months.

Its terrace, which overlooks the golf greens with the Marina skyline as a backdrop, has been covered, but floor-to-ceiling windows ensure an airy space and plenty of natural light, keeping its al fresco feel.

Menu classics include burrata salad, tarte flambee, grilled tiger prawns with apple-harissa relish and truffle tortellini.

Monday to Wednesday, 12pm-3pm, 7pm-10.30pm; Thursday and Friday, 12pm-3pm, 7pm-11.30pm; weekends, 9am-3pm, 7pm-11.30pm; Emirates Golf Club, 04 417 9885, www.dubaigolf.com

The Pods

Instagrammable restaurant The Pods opened its doors on Bluewaters Island in May, offering a unique dining experience.

Featuring 22 all-glass, air-conditioned private pods of different sizes, the spot takes outdoor dining indoors, which is perfect for the summer months.

The pan-Asian menu is a fusion of Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines with a modern twist, and the pods’ interiors, packed with foliage and unique design features, offer the perfect backdrop.

Open daily from noon-1am; Bluewaters Island; 04 453 8994, bookings@thepods.ae

Twiggy by La Cantine

Serving up serious Mediterranean vibes, this chic beach club and restaurant at the Park Hyatt’s stunning lagoon boasts spectacular views across Dubai Creek and the Downtown skyline.

During the day, expect laid-back vibes as you soak up the sun on its comfy loungers, and when it’s time to eat, head upstairs to the open-air restaurant, which has been covered for the summer months, but still looks out over the pool below.

The menu features Mediterranean classics such as burrata, prawns, gnocchi and lamb, as well as lighter bites.

Daily, lagoon, 9am-sunset, restaurant 12pm-1am; Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Club St, Port Saeed, Dubai; 04 602 1105, www.twiggy.ae

Phileas Fogg's

This buzzy and relaxed bar boasts a large outdoor garden that is covered with an air-conditioned tent during the summer months, so you can still enjoy the feeling of sitting al fresco in comfort.

With regular live music, quiz nights and sports matches, as well as an extensive menu serving up classic pub fare and drinks, it’s a great family-friendly spot to while away a summer afternoon.

Daily, 8am-2am; Montgomerie Golf Academy; 04 572 4477, www.foggs.xyz

Ninive

With its stunning Arabic decor and twinkling garden lights, Middle Eastern restaurant Ninive has long been a favourite for al fresco dining in Dubai.

And during the summer months, a tent is erected to keep the heat at bay, turning the space into a cosy spot that can still be enjoyed when the weather heats up.

On the menu, expect elevated mezze classics such as zaatar hummus, fattoush and spiced beef kibbeh.

Sunday to Thursday, 6pm-2am, Friday and Saturday 6pm-3am; Emirates Towers Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 326 6105, www.ninive.ae

TJ’s

Sports bar TJ’s, at Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, covers its cosy garden in the summer, meaning you can still get the feel of sitting outdoors with some air conditioning.

Decorated with foliage and fairy lights, the classic pub garden boasts a relaxed atmosphere and has TVs showing all the biggest sporting games. On the menu, expect classic pub grub including burgers and wings.

Daily, 11am-midnight; Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers; 058 857 3554, @tjs.dubai