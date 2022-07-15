Inside Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's $19.6 million Beverly Hills mansion

Nestled within one of the world’s most famous postcodes, Beverly Hills 90210, Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello’s Tuscan-style mansion has been put on the market for $19.6 million.

Built in 2006, the seven-bedroom property offers 11,369 square feet of living space and has been completely remodelled by Los Angeles designer Jennifer Bevan. Hidden behind walls, gates and a towering hedge, the property is incredibly private. Celebrity neighbours include Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg.

The key details

High ceilings and a neutral colour palette define the living spaces. Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

Light and airy interiors are decorated in a neutral palette of white, beige and cream, offset by hardwood floors and intricately coffered ceilings. The entrance to the home leads on to a two-storey foyer, and a statement chandelier hangs over a dramatic spiral staircase that leads up to the first floor.

In the living room, a sumptuous velvet chaise long rests in front of a fireplace, enhancing the property’s homely feel. A large beige sofa is a favoured spot for the pair’s two pet chihuahuas.

An open-plan chef’s kitchen features a marble-topped island and a circular table flanked by six high-backed chairs with delicate embroidered detailing. A large mirrored wall maximises on the natural light that streams through the French doors.

A dedicated bar area is done up in dramatic monochrome, with dark-wood cabinetry and a black throne-like chair juxtaposed against a white sofa and bar stools. Sumptuous cream armchairs and a three-seater sofa create ample lounging opportunities in the home cinema, while an office space also plays with a monochromatic palette, with a dramatic plexiglass skull painting hanging behind a dark wood desk.

An outdoor swimming pool sits within manicured lawns and the garden’s barbecue area has featured prominently on Vergara’s Instagram feed. Additional facilities include a full-sized gym, spa, cellar and three-car garage. The property is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage.

What’s the story

The Modern Family actress purchased the Tuscan-style property in 2014 for a reported $10.6 million, but the couple have since invested in a larger property in the area. Their new seven-bedroom, 17,100-square-foot property is in the same Italian villa style as their current home and was formerly owned by baseball player Barry Bonds.

Vergara and Manganiello met at the White House Correspondents dinner, became engaged six months after they began dating in 2014, and were married in November 2015.

What the broker says:

“A spectacular remodelled celebrity home with all amenities, soaring ceilings and hardwood floors,” writes the listing on the Sotheby’s International Realty website. “No expense was spared on the remodel and design.”