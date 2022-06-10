Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's old LA home goes on sale for $1.76 million

Given all the attention that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attracted during their recent defamation court case, it is perhaps unsurprising that the current owner of one of the couple’s former Los Angeles homes has decided to put the property on the market.

The key details

The one-bedroom penthouse was one of the many homes that the couple used during their tumultuous 15-month marriage but, according to the listing agent, “they spent a good amount of time here”.

Although, the property has also been referred to as “Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s LA Love Nest”, which, given recent revelations, seems like something of a misnomer.

The penthouse sits on top of the famed Eastern Columbia Building in Downtown Los Angeles.

Depp actually owned five of the building’s penthouses, but sold all of them after his divorce from Heard in 2016, for the tidy sum of $12.78 million.

Instead of renting them out, he kept them for friends and family to use.

What’s the story?

The penthouse apartment has one bedroom. Photo: Douglas Elliman Realty

Designed by Claud Beelman, the Eastern Columbia Building was inaugurated on September 12, 1930, as the new headquarters of the Eastern Outfitting Company and the Columbia Outfitting Company, furniture and clothing stores.

The art deco-inspired structure soon became a Los Angeles landmark, with its four-sided clock tower and turquoise and gold facade, which is covered in sunburst patters, geometric shapes, zigzags, chevrons and stylised animal and plant forms.

The building underwent a $30 million conversion in 2006, creating 140 luxury condominiums and earning a 2008 Conservancy Preservation Award.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse currently on sale is priced at $1.76 million.

It measures 1,780 square feet and is set across two floors, with soaring ceilings, a cosy lounge area and two bathrooms.

Communal leisure amenities include a rooftop saltwater pool, fitness studio, spa, sundeck, Zen garden and concierge service.

The brokers says…

“This penthouse loft is an incredible opportunity to reside in one of Los Angeles's most prominent historic landmarks,” says the listing on the Douglas Elliman Realty website.

“Centrally located on downtown's famous Broadway, this home is surrounded by fine dining and high-end designer shops.”