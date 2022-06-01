Jury reaches verdict in Amber Heard defamation trial

The jury in the defamation case actor Johnny Depp brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard has reached a verdict, which will be announced on Wednesday at 3pm EST.

The deliberation time amounted to 12 hours and 45 minutes over the course of three days.

Closing statements in the trial were made last Friday and the judge handed the case over to jurors, but they were unable to come to an immediate decision.

Depp had brought the $50 million case against Heard due to the actress allegedly defaming him in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard countersued for $100m.

Though Depp was never mentioned in the piece by name, the actor claimed the article caused him to lose work in Hollywood, including the lucrative role of Capt Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Throughout the trial, Heard and Depp produced evidence from personal friends, expert witnesses and even family members, with both actors claiming to be victims of domestic violence.

Jurors and millions of online viewers heard gruelling and painful accounts of alcohol-fuelled rages, explicit details of abuse and mental cruelty as well as acrimonious text exchanges between the former couple.

During the six-week-long trial, fans flocked to the Fairfax County Courthouse in northern Virginia to try to nab a seat in the courtroom or simply catch a glimpse of the actors.

The trial extended far beyond the courthouse, with people across the country and the world weighing in on the case on social media.