Britain's Health Ministry says plans to overhaul the NHS will be 'powered by cutting-edge technology'. PA
Britain's Health Ministry says plans to overhaul the NHS will be 'powered by cutting-edge technology'. PA

Health

Britain plans tech revolution in health despite budget cuts

Smart watches and wearable tech tipped to ease pressure on beleaguered National Health Service

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

October 20, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara