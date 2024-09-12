Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a visit to University College London Hospital. AFP
Health

Keir Starmer's reform plan to plug NHS health gap

Prime Minister demands move from analogue to digital as report highlights 'critical' state of UK medical care

Thomas Harding
September 12, 2024

Beshara

