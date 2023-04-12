Rishi Sunak meets inspirational champion Daithi Mac Gabhann

A six-year-old boy on a heart transplant waiting list who became the figurehead for legal change joked with the British Prime Minister when he was presented with a special award recognising his outstanding contribution to his community.

Daithi Mac Gabhann ribbed Rishi Sunak about Ireland’s rugby win over England in the Six Nations and they also chatted about football when they met on Wednesday.

Daithi’s Law, a new organ donation law for Northern Ireland, is named after the Belfast boy in recognition of his family’s campaign.

Mr Sunak said he wanted to thank the Mac Gabhanns for their “tireless campaigning” for Daithi’s Law, which implemented an opt-out organ donation system, bringing Northern Ireland in line with the rest of the UK.

“One of the joys of my job is being able to meet some exceptional people. Just like Daithi Mac Gabhann,” Mr Sunak said. “Daithi’s Law will save lives.”

Daithi was joined for the award presentation by his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, mother Seph Ni Mheallain and younger brother Cairbre.

Mr Sunak presented Daithi with a Points of Light award to acknowledge the family’s campaigning efforts.

Daithi Mac Gabhann talks sports with his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Getty Images

The family’s campaigning efforts were a factor in Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris helping to introduce legislation at Westminster that allowed Daithi’s Law to come into effect.

From June, all adults in the region will be considered potential organ donors unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

In a letter to Daithi, who is awaiting a new heart, Mr Sunak said: “Every day I write a letter to thank someone for doing something remarkable for others. Today is very special, because I get to thank you.

Daithi receives his award from the British Prime Minister. Getty

“The bravery and determination you have shown in campaigning to change the law on organ donation in Northern Ireland is truly inspiring.

“With Daithi’s Law you are helping others in your situation to get the life-changing help they need. It is a huge achievement.

“In your father’s words: 'Exceptional things happen for exceptional people'.

“I agree with him that you are truly exceptional and so I am delighted to recognise your courage by naming you as the UK’s 2,029th Point of Light. The whole country is with you as you continue your treatment.”

Daithi Mac Gabhann, who is awaiting a heart transplant, with his father Mairtin Mac Gabhann, mother Seph Ni Mheallain, younger brother Cairbre Mac Gabhann and Rishi Sunak. Getty Images

The meeting at the Culloden Hotel came before Mr Sunak’s political engagement with US President Joe Biden in Belfast city centre.

Those excluded from deemed consent legislation are children under 18, people who lack the mental capacity to understand the change in law and visitors to Northern Ireland and temporary residents

Specialist nursing staff will continue to speak to families about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs, before any organ or tissue donation goes ahead.