Joe Biden wraps up Rishi Sunak meeting in Belfast on Northern Ireland visit

US President Joe Biden began a brief foray into Northern Irish politics on Wednesday as he held talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast.

Mr Biden said he had come "to listen" as he met Mr Sunak for a short encounter at the beginning of his half-day agenda in the city.

The President will subsequently give an address at Ulster University in Belfast after meeting the leaders of Northern Ireland's main political parties.

Amid warnings of severe winds, hail and thunderstorms on the island of Ireland, the weather held up in Belfast with largely clear skies on Wednesday morning. A moderate crowd gathered behind police barricades to watch Mr Biden leave the Grand Central Hotel.

The visit marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the 30-year bloodshed in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles.

However, political stalemate at the Northern Ireland Assembly has cast a cloud over the anniversary, with the Democratic Unionist party refusing to share power since last year.

Mr Biden will make general remarks hailing the agreement and Northern Ireland's economic potential but White House officials have downplayed suggestions he will look to twist unionist arms.

His engagements in the north will be finished by early afternoon, when he travels to the Republic of Ireland on a three-day trip billed as a homecoming for the Catholic Irish-American President.

US President Joe Biden meets Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast. PA

Aides to Mr Biden rejected accusations that the President was anti-British or appearing to favour Irish nationalism with the lopsided schedule of his trip.

“The track record of the President shows that he’s not anti-British,” said Amanda Sloat, a director for Europe on Mr Biden's National Security Council.

On the question of Irish unity, she said: “The President is a strong supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, and the Good Friday Agreement includes mechanisms by which the people of Northern Ireland can make that decision for themselves.”

Downing Street rejected claims that the hotel meeting with Mr Sunak amounted to little more than a “bi-latte,” rather than a formal bilateral meeting. The White House's announcement that first lady Jill Biden, not the President, will attend the coronation of King Charles III has also raised eyebrows in London.

Mr Biden will use the university speech to nod to young people “changing the face” of Northern Ireland’s economy and society, said his top national security spokesman John Kirby.

Police said young children were involved in republican unrest in Derry that overshadowed the 25th anniversary.

Four pipe bombs were discovered in a cemetery hours before Mr Biden landed in what police called a “sinister and worrying development”.

Police vans were attacked with petrol bombs in Derry a day earlier in a reminder of the continued threat of violence.