Saudi Arabia to reopen entertainment spaces to vaccinated people

Saudi Arabia will allow entertainment activities to resume for those who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Venues with open spaces will be allowed to open at 40 per cent capacity, the Saudi Press Agency reported, with an emphasis on social distancing, wearing masks and providing sanitising products.

They will also be required to limit the sale of tickets and bring in precise entry hours.

Guests should be temperature scanned on arrival and asked if they have had any symptoms associated with Covid-19.

Officials stressed the need to ensure workers and guests were educated on the virus and measures in place to prevent its spread.

The kingdom has been gradually relaxing tight Covid-19 measures. On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia reported 1,320 new cases, bringing the total to 445,963, with 7,309 deaths.

A vaccination drive has so far led to the administration of 13.4 million vaccine doses.