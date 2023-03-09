Saudi Arabia launches simplified online tourist visa applications for GCC residents

Saudi Arabia's tourist visa application process has been simplified for Gulf Co-operation Council residents, the country’s tourism minister said on Thursday.

“Saudi Arabia’s visa application is now simpler, more convenient and straightforward for residents of GCC states, regardless of their profession,” Ahmed Al Khateeb said on Twitter.

The visa application is available apply online through the government’s Visit Saudi platform, and the simplified process “will allow individuals to explore the various regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah rituals”.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the move “comes within the Ministry of Tourism's efforts to provide an opportunity for residents in the GCC states to visit tourist destinations, participate in tourism and entertainment events, and explore the heritage and historical sites of the kingdom”.

The fee for the visa is $80 and the travel document will be sent to the applicant's email upon approval.

Anyone wishing to apply must have a GCC residency permit valid for at least three months and a passport valid for at least six months.

Saudi Arabia has been undertaking an ambitious drive to increase tourism revenue in recent years as part of its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

Major tourism projects include AlUla heritage village — a specially developed experience around the ancient Silk Road city — and a sustainable tourism project on the Red Sea that will include a host of seaside luxury hotels across an archipelago of 90 islands.