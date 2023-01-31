Saudi Arabia announces free four-day transit visa when flying Saudia

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday announced that a visit visa will now be issued electronically to ease travel to the kingdom.

Guests of Saudia and Flynas airlines will be able to enter the country for four days, with the visa validity extending to three months.

The ministry said the visa would be issued free of charge and immediately with the travel ticket.

Travellers who wish to pass through the kingdom and visit historical landmarks such as AlUla and Riyadh's Diriyah can do so with the purchase of a plane ticket.

This visa will help those passing by and wishing to enter to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

A request can be submitted through the Saudia and Flynas websites. It will be automatically sent to the ministry's visa platform.

Last week, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Events Investment Fund to boost the kingdom's tourism and entertainment sectors as part of its diversification strategy.

Visitors to Saudi Arabia spent 27 billion riyals ($7.1 billion) during the first six months of last year, making tourism one of the kingdom's most promising sectors.