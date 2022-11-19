Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears British footwear label Crockett & Jones

He is known for many things and it seems that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman can now add another string to his bow.

Prince Mohammed, the Prime Minister, continues to spark fashion trends in the kingdom, the latest starting after followers spotted him wearing a pair of dark brown Oxford shoes.

Social media app Twitter was abuzz on Friday with chatter about his shoes, which are from British footwear brand Crockett & Jones.

ارتدى الامير الشاب المحبوب “محمد بن سلمان” حذاء CROCKETT & JONES HALLAM وهو المفضل لسموّه في فصل الشتاء للظهور بإطلالة أنيقة مع الزي الرسمي pic.twitter.com/Ff3VJ28mhk — الرجل - TDM (@TDazzlingM) November 17, 2022

The dark brown Hallam shoes retail for $590 and are made from brown burnished calf with single leather soles.

They are one of the Nottingham brand's most popular straight toe cap Oxford shoes.

Under an image of the Prince Mohammed wearing the shoes, one user wrote "He is the one who adds aesthetic touches to things".

Prince William, the heir to the British throne, is also a fan of the footwear brand, and he wore a pair of custom made Crockett & Jones shoes embroidered with F-18 Super Hornets to the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere in London this year.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wears a pair of shoes from Crockett & Jones at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, on May 19, 2022. Photo by Dan Kitwood / AFP

Actor Daniel Craig wore a pair of shoes from the brand in the 23rd Bond Film, Skyfall.

Prince Mohammed paired the shoes with a white thobe and a grey cashmere blazer that one Twitter user suggested was from French fashion label Franck Namani.

It's not the first time the Prince has favoured the luxury brand.

Read more What is Franck Namani? The French fashion label worn by Mohammed bin Salman

Last year, he wore a two-tone quilted gilet from the fashion house while chairing a board meeting of the Public Investment Fund.

After he showed off the $6,551 casual sleeveless vest, hits crashed the brand's website.

In 2019, he attended the Formula E races in Riyadh wearing a navy-coloured Barbour jacket worn over a white thobe.

The outerwear from the British heritage brand also sent the internet into overdrive, with a trending Arabic hashtag that translated to "Crown Prince's jacket".