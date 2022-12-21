UAE issues commemorative stamp to celebrate Gulf Co-operation Council

The UAE has issued a commemorative stamp to celebrate the formation of the Gulf Co-operation Council more than 40 years ago.

Emirates Post launched the memento in partnership with postal groups across the Gulf to recognise the achievements of the body in bolstering ties in the region.

The striking souvenir features the rulers of the six founding members of the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman who held the historic first summit at the InterContinental hotel in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 1981.

The flags of the countries and the GCC logo are also displayed.

The inaugural GCC meeting 41 years ago began with a Quran recitation, following which the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, gave an opening address.

The rulers then signed a document establishing the GCC. After all six had signed, the room filled with applause.

The historic gathering ushered in a crucial era of collaboration.

The bloc continues to work as one to champion development in the Gulf across a wide variety of fields and address key issues in the region.

“It is an honour for us to work with the postal administrations within the Gulf Co-operation Council to issue the commemorative postal stamp celebrating the GCC's 40th anniversary,” said Abdulla Alashram, group chief executive of Emirates Post Group.

“The stamp highlights the long-standing alliances and brotherhood that bind the people of the Gulf states together.

“We further hope to accomplish a qualitative shift in the collaboration and integration for achieving the strategic interests of the GCC states and highlight the council’s remarkable efforts in enhancing co-operation and co-ordination in all the areas."