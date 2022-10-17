Saudi Arabia 'astonished' at claims it backs Russia over Ukraine, says Prince Khalid

Saudi Arabia is “astonished at accusations” that it has sided with Russia in the war with Ukraine, the kingdom's Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has said.

Prince Khalid said such accusations were not made by the government of Ukraine and retweeted a message of thanks from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the kingdom for its assistance.

The accusations, he said, came after the Opec+ oil bloc voted to cut production in November, pushing up energy prices and drawing a rebuke from Washington.

“Although the Opec+ decision, which was taken unanimously, was due to purely economic reasons, some accused the kingdom of standing with Russia. Iran is also a member of Opec, does this mean that the kingdom is standing with Iran as well?” Prince Khalid said.

“We are astonished by the accusations that the kingdom is standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine. It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government,” he said in a later tweet.

Mr Zelenskyy on Friday said that he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and thanked him for “supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity, resolution at the UN General Assembly”.

He said Saudi Arabia and Ukraine further “agreed to interact in the release of prisoners of war” and on the provision of “macro-financial aid to Ukraine”.

Following the call, Saudi Arabia announced a $400 million humanitarian aid package. Prince Mohammed said the kingdom was ready to continue to support matters of mediation and all that contributes to de-escalation of the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

Last month, Prince Mohammed helped to mediate the release of 10 prisoners from five countries as part of an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

“The crown prince affirmed the kingdom’s keenness and support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically and stressed the continuation of efforts to contribute to alleviating the humanitarian consequences resulting from it,” state media reported.

The comments following the Opec+ decision came as the body's Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais, said that the organisation took” a pre-emptive decision” that aims to strike a balance between supply and demand.

He said that slow economic growth reflects on oil demand and decisions are “purely technical”.

Last week, Opec+ announced it would cut its November output by two million barrels a day, its most significant production cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, which led to a jump in oil prices.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Wednesday, said Opec+ members acted “responsibly” in their decision to cut production.

The move provoked criticism from the White House, which said it would “review” its relationship with the kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement that said the government “would first like to express its total rejection of these statements that are not based on facts, and which are based on portraying the Opec+ decision out of its purely economic context”.