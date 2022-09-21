Russia releases 10 foreigners captured in Ukraine after Saudi mediation

Russia has released 10 prisoners of war captured in Ukraine on Wednesday following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a Saudi official.

The Saudi foreign ministry said 10 prisoners of war from Morocco, the US, the UK, Sweden, and Croatia were released following the Saudi mediation as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

“The relevant Saudi authorities received and transferred them from Russia to the kingdom and are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the gratitude and appreciation of the government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Russian Federation and to Ukraine for their response to the efforts made by the Crown Prince for the release of the POWs.”