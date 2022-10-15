Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds warm phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spoken on the phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Zelenskyy congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince on his appointment as prime minister of the Kingdom last month and expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Gulf state for its vote condemning Russia's self-declared annexation of four eastern Ukrainian territories.

The resolution was adopted by an overwhelming majority at the UN General Assembly's emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The Saudi Crown Prince said the vote stemmed from the Kingdom's commitment to the principles in the UN charter and international law, its belief in respecting state sovereignty, and its desire to see conflicts resolved by peaceful means.

He said the approach was aimed at de-escalating the crisis and reaffirmed the Kingdom's readiness to continue mediatory efforts.

President Zelenksyy thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for this readiness.

He also expressed appreciation for the $400 million humanitarian aid package Saudi Arabia sent to Ukraine, saying it was evidence of the Crown Prince's keenness to alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Mr Zelenskyy said it would never be forgotten and was proof of the friendship between the two countries.