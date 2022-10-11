Biden 're-evaluating' relationship with Saudi Arabia after Opec+ production cuts

US President Joe Biden is re-evaluating Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ alliance announced last week it would cut oil production, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Mr Kirby told CNN that the White House is assessing “what the right relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be going forward”.

This comes just a day after a leading foreign affairs representative in Congress vowed to block additional military sales to Riyadh.

Opec+ — which includes Russia — announced it would slash its November output by two million barrels per day.

This was its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in 2020 and led to a jump in oil prices.

Critics of the decision in Washington have framed it as a move that benefits Russia, as its war with Ukraine escalates.

Mr Biden previously expressed disappointment over the production cut, which led to a surge in oil prices as the US heads into critical midterm elections.

Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, announced on Monday that he would block additional military sales to Saudi Arabia over the decision, and called for a freeze on co-operation between Washington and Riyadh.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest,” he said.

Mr Kirby added the White House is willing to work with Congress as it continues its reassessment.