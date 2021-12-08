Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Qatar

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar on Wednesday evening.

He was welcomed to the capital of Doha by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, Saudi state media reported.

Qatar is the third Gulf nation the prince has visited on a tour of the region that has so far included Oman and the UAE. He is expected to visit Bahrain and Kuwait later this week.

His tour is focusing on enhancing co-ordination between GCC states and strengthening the work of the regional body before the leaders’ summit on December 14, Saudi state media said.

It is his first visit to Qatar since the rift in the GCC was ended at AlUla in January, re-establishing ties between Doha and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

Prince Mohammed was welcomed to the UAE on Tuesday by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The pair held talks at Qasr Al Watan and discussed areas for co-operation.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed backs Riyadh Expo bid in meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

He later met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who expressed his support for the kingdom's bid to host Expo 2030. The UAE is currently hosting Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Today, I met my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

“The peoples of the Gulf are waiting for us with new and great ideas and projects.”