UAE leaders attend launch of new Dh50 banknote

A new Dh50 banknote has been issued by the UAE Central Bank to celebrate the country's 50th National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended the unveiling of the third issue of the note on Tuesday.

The banknote has a picture of the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and the other founding Rulers, according to state news agency Wam. It also features a number of national and historical monuments.

The redesign is in honour of Sheikh Zayed, the founding Rulers and their dedication to uniting the country.

"We see, in this issuance, the new phase that the UAE will enter and a renewed pledge to continue its growth path," said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and chairman of the board of directors of the UAE Central Bank, according to the Wam report.

"The occasion also allowed us to express our appreciation and gratitude to our founding fathers by issuing a new [Dh50] banknote to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE."

The front of the new note has a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed on the right and the memorial picture of the founding Rulers after signing the Union document.

It also has a picture of Wahat Al Karama – the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates – on the left side.

The backside has a picture of Sheikh Zayed signing the Union agreement, as well as a picture of Etihad Museum, which is where the Union was established and the UAE flag raised for the first time.

The banknote is made of polymer, which allows for enhanced security features such as a see-through window and holograms.

Polymer banknotes are more durable and sustainable than traditional banknotes, which are made of cotton paper. They can also be recycled.

The design has different shades of violet and fluorescent blue colours at the note's centre, along with drawings and inscriptions.

In this issue, the Central Bank took into consideration all banknote users by adding symbols in Braille to help blind and visually-impaired people identify the note.

The new note will be available at Central Bank branches and ATMs soon. The current Dh50 note will continue to be in circulation and accepted as currency.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, also attended the unveiling ceremony.