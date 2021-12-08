Sheikh Mohammed backs Riyadh Expo bid in meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, backed Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 after holding talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke of his hopes of the world's fair returning to the Middle East at the start of the next decade following his meeting with Prince Mohammed at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Riyadh is competing against the Russian capital Moscow, the Italian capital Rome, Ukraine's resort city of Odessa and South Korea's second city Busan in the selection process for Expo 2030.

The final decision will be made through a vote by 170 members of the Bureau International des Expositions in 2023.

“Today, I met my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

“The peoples of the Gulf are waiting for us with new and great ideas and projects.”

Prince Mohammed arrived at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for his two-day visit to the Emirates as part of his tour of the GCC member states.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, welcomed the prince.