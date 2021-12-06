Saudi Arabia's crown prince heads to Oman before GCC meeting

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins a tour of Gulf Arab states on Monday, before the annual meeting of GCC leaders later this month.

Prince Mohammed starts his tour in Oman before visits to the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

State media reported that Prince Mohammed will focus his tour on ways to enhance co-ordination between Gulf Co-operation Council member states and measures to strengthen the work of the regional body, before the leaders’ summit in mid-December.

In Oman, the Saudi crown prince will sign an agreement to establish the Omani-Saudi Co-ordination Council, state news agency said.

"The Omani-Saudi Coordination Council will see to the sustainability and expansion of co-operation between the two countries, with great scope for more agreements and memorandums of understanding."

The kingdom's ambassador to Muscat Abdullah Saud Al Anzi said Prince Mohammed's visit reaffirms the "deep historical ties" between the two nations and their expansion into "wider horizons of co-operation".

Mr Al Anzi said the highway connecting the two countries in the Empty Quarter desert region will soon open.

The visit was welcomed by the Omani Royal Court, which said it comes from “the long-standing historical relations that link the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and [the desire] to strengthen the bonds of affection, love and ties of kinship that unite the peoples of the two countries.”

The Omani court said it is also a chance for Prince Mohammed and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to follow up on a meeting the Sultanate’s ruler had with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in July.

Saudi state media reported that several joint initiatives will be signed, including in the areas of energy and business.