Oman declares three days of mourning as Sultan Haitham pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa

Sultanate's royal court says Sheikh Khalifa led the UAE with 'determination and perseverance'

epa02819883 A handout picture released by Emirates News Agency (WAM) shows United Arab Emirates's President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan(R) walking with His Majesty Oman's leader Sultan Qaboos bin Said (L) upon his arrival to al-Ain Airport , United Arab Emirates on 11 July 2011. Reports state that Sulatn Qaboos is visiting the state on the invitation of President Khalifa for talks on bilateral relations between UAE and Oman. EPA/EMIRATES NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** 02819883.jpg
The National
May 13, 2022

Oman's Sultan Haitham has ordered three days of official mourning and for flags to be flown at half-staff to mark the death of the UAE's President, Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced Sheikh Khalifa's death on Friday. He was 73.

Oman's period of mourning will last until Sunday.

The Diwan of Oman's Royal Court issued a statement of condolence.

The court said Sheikh Khalifa was among the leaders who "worked to serve their Arab and Islamic nation, and led the sisterly United Arab Emirates with determination and perseverance until it became a landmark referred to in all fields".

Updated: May 13, 2022, 2:29 PM
Sheikh KhalifaOmanUAE
