Oman declares three days of mourning as Sultan Haitham pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa

Oman's Sultan Haitham has ordered three days of official mourning and for flags to be flown at half-staff to mark the death of the UAE's President, Sheikh Khalifa.

The UAE's Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced Sheikh Khalifa's death on Friday. He was 73.

Oman's period of mourning will last until Sunday.

The Diwan of Oman's Royal Court issued a statement of condolence.

The court said Sheikh Khalifa was among the leaders who "worked to serve their Arab and Islamic nation, and led the sisterly United Arab Emirates with determination and perseverance until it became a landmark referred to in all fields".