Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Sultan of Oman

President Sheikh Khalifa received a letter of thanks from the Sultan of Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent the letter in response to congratulations sent by Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion of the second anniversary of him assuming power.

In the message, Sultan Haitham expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Khalifa and wished him continued good health, wellness and success.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020, hours after the death of his first cousin, Sultan Qaboos, who had led the country since 1970.

A day later, Sultan Haitham's eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, was appointed as the first Crown Prince of Oman.

Sultan of Oman - in pictures