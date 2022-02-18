Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from Sultan of Oman

Message was in response to congratulations sent by the president on the second anniversary of Sultan Haitham's coming to power

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. (Oman TV via AP)
The National
Feb 18, 2022

President Sheikh Khalifa received a letter of thanks from the Sultan of Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq sent the letter in response to congratulations sent by Sheikh Khalifa on the occasion of the second anniversary of him assuming power.

In the message, Sultan Haitham expressed thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Khalifa and wished him continued good health, wellness and success.

Sultan Haitham was proclaimed ruler of Oman on January 11, 2020, hours after the death of his first cousin, Sultan Qaboos, who had led the country since 1970.

A day later, Sultan Haitham's eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, was appointed as the first Crown Prince of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is received by Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, right, upon arriving in Muscat for an official visit in 2014. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court — Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is received by Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, right, upon arriving in Muscat for an official visit in 2014. Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court — Abu Dhabi

Updated: February 18th 2022, 9:47 AM
