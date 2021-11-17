UAE leaders congratulate Oman on eve of national day

UAE leaders have congratulated Oman on the eve of the country's 51st national day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spoke about his support for the leadership and people of the neighbouring country in a post on Twitter, in which he wished for the nation's continued safety and stability.

The message was accompanied by a video highlighting the rich heritage of Oman.

The UAE and Oman enjoy long-standing cultural and economic ties.

Oman is one of the UAE's top 10 trading partners, with trade between the countries reaching Dh172 billion ($46.83bn) from 2017 to 2020.

"We congratulate the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, the leadership and people, on their 51st National Day," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"We congratulate my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, on the blessed march of the glorious Omani renaissance. May God bless the people of Oman."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also wished the people of Oman.

"On Oman’s 51st National Day we join our Omani brothers and sisters in celebrating this joyous occasion. Today we share their happiness and ask God to bless the Sultanate with continued success and prosperity," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi, last week.

The ministers highlighted the significant friendship between the two countries.

They discussed issues of common concern, as well as regional and global developments during their meeting at the Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke about his desire for Oman to enjoy continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sultan Haitham.

Mr Al Busaidi stressed the importance of his country's links with the UAE and congratulated the Emirates on securing host status for the Cop28 global climate conference in 2023.