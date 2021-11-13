Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omani foreign minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation discussed the UAE hosting Cop28 with Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi

The National
Nov 13, 2021

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi.

The two ministers highlighted the long-standing ties between the neighbouring Middle East nations and efforts to further strengthen their friendship.

They reviewed a number of issues of common concern, as well as regional and global developments.

Read More
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his desire for Oman to enjoy continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sultan Haitham.

Mr Al Busaidi stressed the importance of his country's links with the UAE and congratulated the Emirates on securing host status for the Cop28 global climate conference in 2023.

Updated: November 13th 2021, 9:40 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Dubai launches cutting-edge electric bus trial to boost eco drive
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omani foreign minister
An image that illustrates this article Landmarks light up to celebrate UAE Cop28 hosting
An image that illustrates this article What it takes to recycle the world's biggest passenger aircraft