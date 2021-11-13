Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omani foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi.

The two ministers highlighted the long-standing ties between the neighbouring Middle East nations and efforts to further strengthen their friendship.

They reviewed a number of issues of common concern, as well as regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his desire for Oman to enjoy continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of Sultan Haitham.

Mr Al Busaidi stressed the importance of his country's links with the UAE and congratulated the Emirates on securing host status for the Cop28 global climate conference in 2023.